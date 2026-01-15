Mother Lode Fair Exhibits To Honor Local Veterans, Community Leaders

Sonora, CA — Some special exhibits are planned at this year’s Mother Lode Fair in recognition of the 250th anniversary of America and the 175th anniversary of Tuolumne County.

Ron Hamilton, the President of the Friends of the Mother Lode Fair, shared the details on the KVML Newsmaker of the Day segment earlier this week. Click here to find the full interview.

In the Manzanita Building, there will be photos and information on display showcasing local Veterans who served from Tuolumne County.

They are working with Veterans groups and the local historical society in hopes of gathering information. In the interview, Hamilton made a plea to the public, adding, “We need the community to get involved by contacting me, and getting me the pictures, and information.”

In addition, centered around Tuolumne County’s anniversary, there will be a display at the Creekside Building recognizing leaders who have influenced the growth and history of Tuolumne County over the past 175 years. It could be anyone, and Hamilton mentioned people like historians, community activists, tribal leaders, and school teachers.

Information can be sent to Hamilton at americafreedom250@gmail.com.

This year’s fair will be July 2-5.