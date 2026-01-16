Portion Of Snell Street Closed For Sampling Work

Sonora, CA – A portion of Snell Street, behind Sonora High School, could cause delays for commuters for two days next week.

Tuolumne County Public Works has contracted Sacramento-based Crawford & Associates to conduct geotechnical sampling at several points along Snell Street. According to the firm, the portion to be worked on is from approximately 100 feet east of the intersection with West Bonanza Road to 250 feet northwest of the intersection with Springhill Road.

Flaggers will be directing one-lane traffic, which could cause delays of up to 10 minutes. Motorists may want to find an alternative route if possible. The work is scheduled for Monday, January 19, and Tuesday, January 20, 2026, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.