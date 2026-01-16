McClintock To Talk About How Federal Legislation Impacts Region

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock.

He will first weigh in on national topics like the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and the recent unrest in Minneapolis.

McClintock will also detail what he feels were the main federal highlights of 2025 and look ahead to what he believes will be the central issues of 2026.

He will also talk about regional topics like rural healthcare, including the impacts of recent legislation, and proposals up for discussion in Washington, DC.

In addition, he will give an update on fire and natural resource issues as a member of the House Natural Resources Committee.