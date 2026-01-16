Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
60.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

McClintock To Talk About How Federal Legislation Impacts Region

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Congressman Tom McClintock

Congressman Tom McClintock

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock.

He will first weigh in on national topics like the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and the recent unrest in Minneapolis.

McClintock will also detail what he feels were the main federal highlights of 2025 and look ahead to what he believes will be the central issues of 2026.

He will also talk about regional topics like rural healthcare, including the impacts of recent legislation, and proposals up for discussion in Washington, DC.

In addition, he will give an update on fire and natural resource issues as a member of the House Natural Resources Committee.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.