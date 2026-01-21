Local Olympian Downhill Skier Cashman Turning Heads In World Cup

Sonora, CA—Olympic downhill skier Keely Cashman, a Sonora-born, Strawberry native, is turning heads after her results in Sunday’s Super-G race in Tarvisio, Italy.

As we earlier reported here, at the last Olympics in February 2022 in Beijing, Cashman finished 27th in the women’s Super G and 17th in the downhill, making her the top American finisher. This weekend was the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Tarvisio. She competed with teammate Lyndsy Von, who garnered a second-place podium finish. The course had thick, foggy patches, specifically on the upper portion of the run. Even with the low visibility in those areas, Cashman walked away with a 5th-place finish, her best results in a World Cup. (Click here for video.)

Stifel U.S. Ski Team officials reported, “Cashman attacked the course with confidence, putting together a smooth run despite the difficult visibility. Cashman was all smiles as she crossed the line and saw her rank—a great way to round out the weekend.”

Cashman had this to say about her finish: “I feel like I’ve been building a lot this year and skiing well in super-G, which has given me confidence. Lindsey gave me a great report, and my coaches and I had a really good plan, so I did my best to execute. I’m super happy with this result, building into the Olympics, and really eager for more!”

Cashman learned how to ski at Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort in Tuolumne County in 2001 and was a member of the Dodge Ridge race team from 2005 to 2006. The resort renamed its Race and Dash Team’s headquarters to the Keely Cashman Teams Center. She was also honored by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors with a special resolution highlighting her accomplishments. Cashman’s top World Cup results include a 10th place in the Val d’Isere super-G in 2020 and 16th in the Val d’Isere downhill.

Cashman has been nominated for the 2025-26 Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team Nominations on the B-Team women’s group, with the official picks, with the official pick for the team to be made in the fall.