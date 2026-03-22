La Grange, CA — The 77th La Grange Rodeo is planned for Sunday, March 29, 2026. The La Grange Rodeo Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a rodeo built on the heritage and traditions of the community.

As always you will see the following events: Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Breakaway Roping, Barrel Racing, and the ultimate, Bull Riding. The California Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association (CCPRA) Draw Sheet was recently posted and is available here.

Rodeo Events scheduled all day long, including Slack starting at 8:00 am, the Queen crowning at noon and the Grand Entry at 1 pm. The popular Goat Scramble for children ages 8 and under will be held again. If a child catches a goat they keep it.

Tickets at the gate are $20 for adults and $15 for kids age 6 to 12 with ages 5 and under free.

Pre-Sale Rodeo Tickets are available to purchase from any of the six Queen and Junior Contestants at a discounted price. There will be free parking and a shuttle available.

La Grange is looking for new members, details are on the members page here.