Repeated Vandalism Could Cancel Tuolumne Family Movie Night

Tuolumne, CA – Ongoing vandalism at the Depot Trail Outdoor Theater and West Side Memorial Park near the Veterans Memorial Hall in Tuolumne has led to facility closures and may result in the cancellation of the Friday Family Movie Night.

Tuolumne Park and Recreation District officials report that over the past month, vandals have damaged bathroom doors, ripped off eight electrical outlet covers, torn lights from the walls, removed caps from a retaining wall—creating sharp and unsafe areas for children—and even tossed sandbags into a ditch, blocking the drainage pipe.

“Due to ongoing vandalism and the cost of repairs, the theater bathroom will be closed indefinitely, and the park district is considering canceling the Friday night family movies,” advised district officials.

The damage to the theater’s bathroom door can be seen in the attached image, along with other photos of the vandalism. That door has already been replaced once and will need to be replaced again, according to district officials, who note that acts of vandalism not only generate unnecessary repair costs but also divert time and resources from improving and expanding community programs and facilities.

“Every repair listed above is paid for with taxpayer dollars—money that should be going toward enhancing our parks and programs, not fixing preventable damage,” they added. “We need both kids and parents to help us protect and respect the spaces that belong to all of us.”