DMV Scam Hitting Mother Lode

Sonora, CA – A warning from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office regarding a current scam involving fraudulent text messages claiming to be from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The text will claim that a person owes unpaid traffic violations and threaten license suspension, vehicle registration hold, increased fines and penalties, collection proceedings, and court enforcement actions. View the scammer’s text in the image box, which also gives a link to pay. Sheriff’s officials reiterate that “THIS IS A SCAM” and offer these facts and tips:

The DMV will NOT text you to request payment or personal information.

Legitimate agencies do not send payment links by text message.

These scams are designed to steal your financial and personal information.

Red Flags:

Urgent or threatening language (“final notice,” “pay now ”)

Links to unfamiliar or suspicious websites

Requests for driver’s license, Social Security, or banking info, etc.

What You Should Do:

Do NOT click any links.

Do NOT reply to the message.

Delete the text immediately.

Verify any concerns by contacting the DMV directly through their official website or phone number.

Check your bank account(s) regularly for any suspicious activity.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this scam should contact the TCSO at 209-533-5815.