Mid-March Highway Road Work

Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week, from March 22nd to the 28th.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from the Mariposa/Tuolumne County line to Moccasin for drainage work beginning Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Von Kleiben Road to Mountain Brow Road for tree work on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Chief Fuller Road to Sierra Road for drainage work on Thursday, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Crabtree Road to Camp Blue Road for drainage work on Friday, March 27, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from just west of Vassar Street to Memorial Drive for drainage work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Catholic Cemetery Street to Merrell Road for utility work beginning Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from the Groveland Creek Bridge to Ponderosa Lane for drainage work beginning Monday, through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control takes place at Vallecito Bypass Road for signal work beginning Monday, through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and on Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control takes place from Anrey Court to Pennsylvania Gulch Road for utility work on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Garner Place/Olive Orchard Road to Heinemann Lane for drainage work beginning Wednesday, through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Farris Lane to Heinemann Lane for drainage work beginning Monday, March 23, 2026, through Tuesday 2026, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Humbug Creek Road to Railroad Flat Road for tree work beginning Monday through Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5–10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment/materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.

For other non Caltrans managed roadwork and road issues caused by weather visit our local traffic news story list.