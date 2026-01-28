California Republicans Call For Emergency Session On Refinery Closures

Sacramento, CA — Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil is one of 10 GOP lawmakers who have signed a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom calling for a special emergency session on refinery closures.

It cites the impending closure of Valero’s Benicia refinery in April, the second refinery to shut down operations within the past six months (following the Phillips 66 Refinery in Los Angeles).

“California’s high cost of living is out of control, and look no further than the gas pump,” says Senator Alvarado-Gil. “We routinely pay the highest gas prices in the nation. The governor and legislative Democrats talk about ‘affordability,’ but make no mistake: they own this crisis. If they’re actually serious about bringing costs down, they should start by undoing their own policies that put us in this bind.”

Republican leaders note that Valero’s Benicia refinery is one of the largest in Northern California, providing about 10% of the state’s total refining capacity.

Republican Senator Tony Strickland adds, “While gas prices are falling across much of the nation, California’s gas prices remain consistently high. Those high gas prices drive up the cost of goods and services across the board, making everyday life more expensive.”

