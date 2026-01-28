Smoke May Be Visible Around Camanche Reservoir Wednesday

Burson, CA – Communities and travelers along Highway 12 in the Burson area of Calaveras County may see smoke in the skies over Camanche Reservoir tomorrow.

A prescribed burn will be ignited on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) in the vicinity of South Comanche Parkway and Pattison Road. Fire crews will be assisting the East Bay Municipal Utility District (MUD) with hazardous fuel reduction burning of one large brush patch and about 25–30 piles on 50 acres, weather permitting.

The burn will begin between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and is expected to last 8 to 9 hours. Smoke may be produced during those times, especially near South Shore Lake Comanche and South Comanche Parkway. CAL Fire reports its crews will patrol the ignited area until the flames are declared out.