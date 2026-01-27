Camp Justice RVs Receive Extension, Pallets To Be Installed For Campsites

Sonora, CA — A main topic of discussion at today’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting was whether to give an extension for people to remove RVs and trailers from Camp Justice, the sanctioned homeless camp off Old Wards Ferry Road.

The board of supervisors had earlier given a directive that all RVs and trailers need to be gone by the end of January. The county’s Homelessness Committee had recommended that a 30 day extension be granted to allow more people to find a permanent site for their vehicles. After hearing from several who live at the camp at today’s meeting, and law enforcement, the board voted 4-0 to approve a longer, 60-day extension.

However, it was stressed by some board members that there will be no additional extensions.

The board also ok’d, 4-0, to allow the installation of specialized pallets at 15 campsites, which are already in the county’s possession, to help people better weather the conditions and organize their belongings.

The board meeting is continuing this afternoon.

Since opening in July of 2024, the county notes that Camp Justice has served 183 individuals. 63 have transitioned to improved housing. They include 29 who have moved to permanent housing, 23 who went to emergency housing, nine who went to rehabilitation centers, and two who have transitioned to medical facilities. 31 people have been trespassed. Camp Justice has funding to continue to operate through at least this September.

The earlier-mentioned votes were 4-0, as board member Jaron Brandon was absent.