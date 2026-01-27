Voice Opinion On Community Alcohol Survey

San Andreas, CA—Calaveras County Public Health wants to know what youth and adults think about alcohol and underage drinking in their communities, and they’re not the only ones being asked.

“Your voice can help build healthier communities,” noted county public health officials.

Through the health department’s Calaveras Friday Night Live (FNL) partnership, the department is circulating a Community Alcohol Survey conducted by UC San Francisco. FNL is a youth-led program that builds partnerships for positive, healthy youth development, engages youth as active community leaders, and generates resources to drive positive change on issues that matter to them, according to the Calaveras County Office of Education. They added that, unlike traditional prevention efforts created for youth, this campaign is created by youth. They are even giving incentives to take the survey. Those under 21 can enter a drawing to win one of 50 gift cards worth $50.

The poll questions vary from true or false to do you agree or disagree with this statement to what influences teens to drink, opinions about when minors can drink, such as with a parent, and where underage drinkers obtain alcohol. They also ask survey respondents for advice on how to reduce minors’ drinking.

