Help Clean Up The Community By Kicking The Habit

Sonora, CA—Tuolumne County Public Health is seeking volunteers to help count and collect tobacco waste samples to assess its hazardous impact on the county.

“This winter, help protect our local environment from contaminants and chemicals from tobacco product waste like cigarette butts and disposable vapes,” stated health officials.

This weekend, local health officials are holding a Tobacco & Litter Volunteer Clean Up event in downtown Sonora to address garbage, tobacco waste, and other pollutants. The event for Winter 2026 will be Sunday, February 1, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., meeting at the Farmer’s Market parking lot at 37 Theall Street near the mural in the parking lot. Gloves and trash bags will be given to each volunteer at the event. Health officials recommend volunteers bring sunscreen and wear clothes and shoes appropriate for the outdoors, steep terrain, and inclement weather.

“Since this cleanup includes walking on sidewalks, in parking lots, and near roadways, it is recommended that volunteers be at least 13 years old,” added health officials. “Children 12 and under may participate but must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.”

This latest cleanup event comes on the heels of the successful Fall 2025 cleanup in Groveland on October 4, 2025, where 16 community members, of all ages, removed 1,231 cigarette butts from Mary Laveroni Community Park and the surrounding outdoor area. County health officials relay that they are now scheduling local litter cleanup programs throughout the year.

“As part of our Tobacco Prevention Program, we will be counting and collecting samples of tobacco waste to gauge the impact of this toxic waste in our county,” shared health officials. “We hope to share our findings with the community.”

To volunteer, click here to sign up. Additionally, volunteers who complete a survey at the end of Sunday’s event will earn a $5 gift card and be entered in a drawing. For more event information, call (209) 768-5647.