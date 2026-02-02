Sierra Snowpack Lags Behind Average

Lake Tahoe, CA — The California Department of Water Resources conducted its second manual snowpack reading of the season at Phillips Station in the Lake Tahoe area.

DWR officials found 23 inches of snow, which is about 46% of the average for the date and 33% of the April 1st average.

Electronic sensors, spread across the Sierra, however, put the number a little higher, at 59%. The Northern Sierra is at 43%, the Central Sierra is 60% (includes Tuolumne and Calaveras counties), and the Southern Sierra is 78%.

Andy Reising, Snow Survey and Water Supply Forecasting Unit Manager for DWR, says, “We are now about halfway through the typically wettest part of the year, which is December through March, when we should be seeing the most snowpack gains. We still have February and March, but each dry week that we have will make it more difficult to catch up.”

This week’s forecast shows above-average temperatures and dry conditions.