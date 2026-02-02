Sonora Elementary Announces Changes During Emergency Weekend Meeting

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Elementary District Board of Trustees held a special meeting Sunday afternoon.

It came after Superintendent Cheryl Griffiths and former Vice Principal Kristiane Quinn were arrested Friday and face misdemeanor charges for allegedly failing to report an incident last year involving a speech therapist, who later admitted to injuring a seven-year-old child with autism in her classroom. Click here to view last week’s story.

The board made an announcement after Sunday’s 4 pm closed session and also sent the same message to family members.

It reads, “Effective immediately, we have placed our superintendent on administrative leave. We are also requesting an outside third-party investigation based on citations that were issued. The board has directed the board president to consult with the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools to identify an Interim Superintendent to begin at the earliest possible date. The board has appointed Lora Hunter as the superintendent designee to carry out the immediate daily functions of the school.”

Hunter is also the school’s principal. The message to family members noted that all related questions should be directed to her.

We also reported in October of 2024 that there was heavy opposition from many Sonora Elementary family members and staff when Griffiths contract was extended, 3-1. It prompted a recall attempt of one of the board members, Cody Ritts, however, proponents did not gather enough signatures to move the matter forward.