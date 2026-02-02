Presentations Planned At Sonora Council Meeting

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will hear various reports at today’s meeting, ranging from county government matters to law enforcement recognition.

The meeting will start at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall, located at 94 North Washington Street.

The first presentation will be from District One Tuolumne County Supervisor Mike Holland, who represents the greater Sonora area.

Immediately after will be a recognition of Police Department Lt. Jennifer Hannula and Officer Rodolfo Figueroa with a Life Saving Award presented by Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel. The details of the incident will be provided at the meeting.

There will also be an official swearing-in ceremony for Police Dispatcher Raelen Carter and for Figueroa in his promotion to Corporal.

City council meetings are open to the public.