First Week of February Road Work

Motorists can expect delays on two Mother Lode highways this week from February 1 to 7, 2026.

On Highway 49 in Tuolumne one-way traffic control from Rawhide Road to Fifth Street for geotechnical work will begin Tuesday and continue through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras one-way traffic control takes place from Angels Creek to North Bret Harte Drive for utility work on Monday, February 2, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Lyons Dam Road to Bonanza Drive for tree work on Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Draper Mine Road to the Elevation 3,000ft Marker for tree work on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Chief Fuller Road to Sierra Road for fence work on Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Crabtree Road to West Cow Creek Road for tree work on Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control takes place from Southworth Road to Pine Street for fence work beginning Tuesday through Wednesday, from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Jenny Lind Road to Garner Place/Olive Orchard Road for tree work on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Garner Place/Olive Orchard Road to Heinemann Lane for fence work on Monday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Main Street to Church Street for tree work on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge to Deardorff Road for utility work beginning Monday through Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Main Street to Pine Street for utility work on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Perricone Road to Chinese Creek for fence work on Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from the End of the Eastbound Turnout Lane to Memorial Drive for fence work on Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Groveland to Ponderosa Lane for fence work on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Highway 132 one-way traffic control from Josephina Way to Zarzamora Street for utility work beginning Sunday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.

Caltrans has officially closed Highway 4/Ebbetts Pass, Highway 89/Monitor Pass, Highway 108/Sonora Pass and Highway 120/Tioga Pass in Yosemite National Park for the winter season. Caltrans urges motorists to continue using caution and watch for icy road surfaces in the overnight and early morning hours, a reminder that all vehicles must carry chains, and please #DontCrowdThePlow.