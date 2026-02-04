Skip to main content
Update: Fire Near Groveland

By Tracey Petersen
Vegetation fire between Big Oak and Groveland in Tuolumne County—PG&E photo

Update at 2:12 p.m.: Per CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the 2-acre Harper Fire burning near Groveland off Highway 120. What ignited the blaze is under investigation. Further details on the fire can be viewed below.

Original post 1:22 p.m.: Groveland, CA—Fire crews are fighting a vegetation fire off Highway 120, between Big Oak Flat and Groveland in Tuolumne County.

The flames broke out around 1 p.m. between Merrel Road and N. Dome Court. Dubbed the Harper Fire by CAL Fire, the blaze is 2 acres in size and burning in brush at a slow rate of spread, according to spokesperson Emily Kilgore. It is unclear if any structures are threatened. We’ll pass along more information on this fire as soon as it becomes available in the news center.

