Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
42.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Social Media Video In Yosemite Leads To Federal Charges

By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite's Glacier Point

Yosemite's Glacier Point

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA — A man faces federal charges for allegedly jumping off Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park with a parachute.

The criminal complaint was filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of California against Southern California resident, Jack Matthew Propeck.

Park Rangers were notified about the alleged illegal activity through a tip line, and the allegations were accompanied by screenshots from an Instagram video that Propeck had posted on his page.

The investigation into the incident noted that the lighting and shadows indicated that it was taken shortly after sunrise, when there are fewer visitors in the park. He allegedly landed in the Yosemite Valley area.

The reported incident happened around October 8, and the criminal complaint filed notes that when Propeck was contacted about it by authorities on October 20, he said that artificial intellegience had been used to superimpose his face into the video. The investigation, though, argued that there was no evidence to suggest that AI was used, and the video was consistent with many others posted to his account.

Propeck has been summoned to appear in federal court about the matter. Base jumping is prohibited in the park unless it is an emergency situation, or a special permit is issued, which, officials say, in this case there was not.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.