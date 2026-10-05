Tuolumne County’s Operating Engineers Local 3 Plans Informational Picket

Sonora, CA — A local union is hosting an informational picket over the next two days to raise awareness about stalled contract talks.

The Operating Engineers Local 3 is organizing the event and argues that over the past several months, the bargaining teams have been negotiating for what they argue would be a fair and equitable contract. The union states that they represent blue-collar Tuolumne County government workers who are being paid 15-30 percent below market.

The informational pickets will be today (Monday) from 5-6:30 pm along North Washington Street near Courthouse Park and Tuesday from 8- 11 am at the Tuolumne County Administration Center (the morning of the board of supervisors meeting).

On a related note, County CAO Roger Root was one of the guests on Mother Lode Views this past weekend, where he talked about the new Fiscal Year 2026-27 Budget. He also touched on labor negotiations during the 30-minute show (click here to find the interview).

Operating Engineers Local 3 notes that the informational pickets do not involve a work stoppage and county services will continue as normal.

A statement from the group adds, “While these working people remain committed to reaching a fair and equitable agreement at the bargaining table, they are prepared to take further action should negotiations fail to produce any meaningful progress.”