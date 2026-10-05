Trump: National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

President Donald Trump issued a Statement recognizing the month of October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“In communities across our great Nation, domestic violence destroys families, harms innocent children, and leaves lasting pain in our neighborhoods. For America to be strong, children must feel safe in their homes, spouses and significant others must be respected, and it must be a universal truth that violence in any form is unacceptable. This National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, my Administration reaffirms its commitment to permanently ending domestic violence and ensuring every American can live free from the threat of violence.

For as many as 10 million Americans, the unrelenting fear of violence in our homes, places of work, and other social settings make it impossible to enjoy life and foster healthy relationships. Behind every one of these numbers is a fellow American robbed of the safety and peace that our Nation promises to all its people. As President, I will always uplift survivors of domestic violence and make certain that shelters, counselors, advocates, and hotlines have the resources they need to answer each and every call for help. Help is always within reach, and you are never alone. If you are in need of immediate and confidential support, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

This month, we commit that for our mothers, our fathers, our daughters, and our sons, we will end the scourge of domestic violence. My Administration remains steadfast in safeguarding the safety and security of the American People, giving law enforcement the tools and resources they need to prevent domestic violence, and ensuring that those who commit acts of violence are held accountable. Together, we will protect the innocent, defend the vulnerable, and build a safer and stronger America.”