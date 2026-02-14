Skip to main content
Major Snow Storm Arrives On President’s Day

By Mark Truppner
Snow falls in Twain Harte (File Photo)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada, from Sunday evening through Wednesday evening.

Heavy snow is forecast.

From Sunday night through Tuesday, the snow levels will be around 4,500 to 6,000 feet. The levels will then drop down to 3,000 to 4,000 feet, from Tuesday morning into Wednesday.

The accumulation amounts are uncertain at this time. However, one foot of snow is possible from the 3,000 to 4,000 foot elevation. Above the 4,000 foot elevation, one to two feet of snow is likely. Above the 6,000 foot elevation, expect three to five feet of snow. Five to eight feet of snow is anticipated at the highest elevations.

The winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Such strong winds could cause tree damage.

There will be dangerous to near impossible travel conditions with chain controls and road closures possible. There will also be low visibility, due to a combination of wind and heavy snow.

