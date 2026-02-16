Update: High Country Spinouts During Snowy Conditions

Update at 11:48 am: The CHP reports that additional spinouts are being reported on Highway 108 in addition to the earlier reported incidents. At 11:20 am, a vehicle went off the highway, near Leland Meadows, and went into a small ravine. There were no injuries.

At 11:33 am, a vehicle went 15 feet off the highway near Ridge Trail, in the Cold Springs area. It is unknown if there were any injuries.

Original story posted at 10:30 am: Pinecrest, CA — There are multiple incidents of cars spinning out on Highway 108 this morning due to the snowy conditions in the higher elevations.

The CHP reports that a vehicle spun off Highway 108 near Lassen Drive in the Cold Springs area at around 9:40 am. No injuries were reported, and a tow truck is responding to the scene.

A similar incident happened at about 10:05 am on Highway 108 at Pinecrest Lake Road. No injuries were reported.

The CHP is also responding to some type of unknown traffic hazard on Highway 108 at Little Sweden.

Multiple collisions have also been reported this morning along Highway 88 in Amador County.

Travel with chains, and use extra caution if heading into the Sierra.

Click here to view the latest from the National Weather Service.