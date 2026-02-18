Repeat Champion Wins 55th Calaveras County Spelling Bee

Calaveras, CA– A repeat champion reclaimed the top title at the 55th Annual Calaveras County Spelling Championship on February 11th, as 47 students in grades 6 through 9 competed at Calaveras River Academy/Mountain Oaks.

The annual event, organized by the Calaveras County Office of Education, featured students from seven schools across the county: Avery Middle School, Bear Valley Elementary, Calaveras River Academy, Copperopolis Elementary, Mark Twain Elementary, Sierra Hills Education Center and Toyon Middle School. Lumi Holdsworth of Toyon Middle School was named Overall Champion, successfully defending last year’s title and continuing a streak of first-place finishes at every grade level since beginning in the competition. The final word of the bee was “chronological.” The top two finishers, seventh grader Skyla Hackett of Avery Middle School and eighth grader Holdsworth, will represent Calaveras County at the state spelling bee.

Students competed for first-, second, and third-place honors at each grade level. First-place winners received $50 prizes sponsored by Bank of Stockton, whose local branch manager presented the awards. The Overall Champion also received an additional $50 prize. The competition was moderated by Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools Jared Hungerford. Contestants were given 15 seconds to write each word and were eliminated after four incorrect attempts.

The competition was supported by community sponsors and volunteers.