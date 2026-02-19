Snow, Wind And Freezing Temperatures Wrap Up The Week

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the central San Joaquin Valley until 7 PM tonight and the northern San Joaquin Valley, until 10 PM tonight.

The strongest winds will follow ongoing precipitation during these morning hours.

South winds of ten to twenty-five mph are forecast, with gusts reaching thirty-five to fifty mph.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Such gusty winds will also blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Additionally, the Winter Storm Warning issued for the Mother Lode, the Sierra Nevada and Mariposa County, will remain in effect until 10 PM tonight.

The snow levels will continue to range and fluctuate between 1,000 to 4,000 feet, starting out low this morning, rising through the afternoon and then lowering significantly once again this evening.

Expect heavy snow with additional snow accumulations ranging from 3 inches to four feet above the 1,000 foot elevation. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds will gust as high forty-five to fifty-five mph. There will be low visibility, due to a combination of gusty wind and heavy snow. Such gusty winds could also bring down tree branches.

Expect dangerous, difficult and near impossible travel conditions with chain controls and road closures as well as additional power outages, from downed trees and power lines. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use extra caution.

After all that, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the central San Joaquin Valley, from this evening through Saturday morning.

Expect sub-freezing temperatures, as low as twenty-eight degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

And finally, a Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for Mariposa County and Yosemite National park from 4 AM Friday until 10 AM Saturday.

Low temperatures ranging from ten to twenty degrees are likely below the 6,000 foot elevation. Low temperatures ranging from zero to ten degrees are forecast above the 6,000 foot elevation.

Wind chills will be reaching well below zero degrees on Friday morning.

Frostbite will be possible on unprotected skin. Be sure to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.