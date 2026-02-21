Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
39.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

PG&E Makes Good Progress Overnight Restoring Power In Mother Lode

By Tracey Petersen
A PG&E worker helps to restore power Wednesday evening in Willow Springs - Courtesy photo by Sylvia Fraga

A PG&E worker helps to restore power Wednesday evening in Willow Springs - Courtesy photo by Sylvia Fraga

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E crews made good progress overnight in restoring power to thousands of customers in the Mother Lode, but repair times for those still without electricity stretch into the middle of next week.

According to the company, access to hard-to-reach areas has been hampering crews’ progress. While waiting this morning for new official numbers from the utility on those still without electricity in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, the numbers have dropped to around half of those released yesterday at 4:30 p.m., when Tuolumne County had around 6,588 customers still without electricity, and Calaveras had 8,583.

PG&E also stated that while crews restore power, there are many instances where only a few customers are affected, but the repairs are extensive and time-consuming. In addition, they noted that new outages continue to occur with trees falling into power lines and equipment. Those without power can get free kits from the utility, as Tuolumne County OES advises; they are being handed out by the sheriff’s office and local fire stations at these locations:

  •  Tuolumne Rancheria Fire 19324 Scotts Brothers Rd
  • Twain Harte Fire 18781 Cedar Dr, Twain Harte 
  • Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District 24247 Hwy 108, Mi-Wuk Village 

Highway 4 has reopened after being closed due to heavy snow, allowing for the reopening of Bear Valley Ski Resort today.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.