PG&E Makes Good Progress Overnight Restoring Power In Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — PG&E crews made good progress overnight in restoring power to thousands of customers in the Mother Lode, but repair times for those still without electricity stretch into the middle of next week.

According to the company, access to hard-to-reach areas has been hampering crews’ progress. While waiting this morning for new official numbers from the utility on those still without electricity in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, the numbers have dropped to around half of those released yesterday at 4:30 p.m., when Tuolumne County had around 6,588 customers still without electricity, and Calaveras had 8,583.

PG&E also stated that while crews restore power, there are many instances where only a few customers are affected, but the repairs are extensive and time-consuming. In addition, they noted that new outages continue to occur with trees falling into power lines and equipment. Those without power can get free kits from the utility, as Tuolumne County OES advises; they are being handed out by the sheriff’s office and local fire stations at these locations:

Tuolumne Rancheria Fire 19324 Scotts Brothers Rd

Twain Harte Fire 18781 Cedar Dr, Twain Harte

Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District 24247 Hwy 108, Mi-Wuk Village

Highway 4 has reopened after being closed due to heavy snow, allowing for the reopening of Bear Valley Ski Resort today.