Large Crowd Celebrates Round-up Parade

Sonora, CA — Mother Nature brought plenty of sunshine on this Mother’s Day weekend in the Mother Lode for the 67th annual Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Mother Lode Round-Up Parade.

The warm temperature brought out a large crowd lining Washington Street. There were over 130 parade entries, including horses, dogs, cowboys and girls, rodeo queens, colorful floats, classic cars, and fire engines, carrying celebrities like Smokey the Bear, all of which elicited smiles, clapping, and applause from parade attendees. Find pictures of all the fun in the image box and marching band video as well.

Following the parade is the rodeo at the Mother Lodge Fairgrounds on Stockton Road in Sonora beginning at 2 p.m. today and Sunday. Click here for Round-up details and schedule.