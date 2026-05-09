Drunk Man With Chainsaw Arrested At Amador County Campground

Amador County, CA – A Pine Grove man was arrested after allegedly charging another camper while wielding a chainsaw this week.

Deputies from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded on Thursday, May 7, 2026, to a report involving an allegedly intoxicated driver and “a violent confrontation” at the Gold Country Campground in Pine Grove. Sheriff’s officials report, “The caller stated that his neighbor had left the campground at a high speed while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.”

A short while later, deputies discovered the suspect’s vehicle at the Pine Grove Market, located on Highway 88. During questioning, the suspect, whose identity was not disclosed, sheriff’s officials relayed that “deputies observed several objective signs of intoxication.” They added that a preliminary alcohol screening revealed the suspect’s blood alcohol level was 0.20%.

A record check of the suspect found he had an outstanding felony warrant out of Calaveras County related to a previous assault with a deadly weapon charge, and he was on probation, which does not allow him to drink alcohol.

When deputies went back to question the reporting party, he told them the suspect had allegedly charged him while holding a running chainsaw.

Already facing felony DUI charges, a fresh charge of assault with a deadly weapon was tacked on along with the outstanding felony warrant.