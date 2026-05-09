Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass Traffic Alert

Alpine County, CA—A traffic alert for anyone planning to travel along Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass this weekend.

On Wednesday afternoon, as reported here, Caltrans formally reopened Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass from Lake Alpine to Raymond Meadows. They now report that current information on social media regarding road conditions and map sites is wrong, stating, “The Highway 4 closure information currently displayed on Apple Maps, Google Maps, & Caltrans QuickMap is outdated and inaccurate. Caltrans is working with our partners to address the problem and will alert motorists once a solution has been implemented.”

Caltrans advises that motorists use the 1-800-427-ROAD (7623) and Caltrans Highway Advisory Radio at 530AM & 1610AM for accurate travel information along the highway through Calaveras and Alpine Counties this weekend.