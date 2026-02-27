Skip to main content
Senator Alvarado-Gil Coauthors Bill To Suspend 61-Cent Gas Tax

By B.J. Hansen
CA Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil calls for a suspension

Photo Icon View Photo

Columbia, CA — Mother Lode District 4 Republican Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil is pushing for a one-year suspension of the California Gas Tax.

She is a co-author of Assembly Bill 1745. Several supporters were on hand for an introductory press conference this week about it, including regional Assemblyman David Tangipa.

Senator Alvarado-Gil says, “Your hard-earned money is better spent elsewhere, like buying healthy foods for your family or buying your kids supplies for school.”

The state’s gas tax totals around 61 cents. She says the money collected from it has failed to fix rural roads and has left highways pothole-filled and unsafe.

“No more taxes until we have real accountability that every dollar goes to safe roads for our families and workers,” Senator Alvarado-Gil added.

She has also voiced opposition to state plans to conduct a study looking at a potential new mileage fee in California that proponents say could help offset revenues lost as more people purchase electric vehicles.

© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.