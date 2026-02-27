PG&E Releases Projected Restoration Date For Tuolumne Main Canal

Sonora, CA—PG&E has announced an estimated restoration time in mid-March for the Tuolumne Main Canal to be back up and running after the winter storm wreaked havoc on the flume with deep snow and downed trees.

The utility estimates the canal will be operational by Friday, March 13, 2026, and details the process for doing that.

“Initial estimates of needed repairs and an estimated return to service date were adjusted slightly as a full assessment of the canal and flume system showed the full extent of damage,” according to PG&E, adding, “We have flown the canal by helicopter and walked the entire length of the system to ensure we understand the damage. We have almost completed tree removal, and repairs are underway on every damaged section.”

As earlier reported, more than 200 trees fell during the storm, impacting multiple sections of flume and canal. With the ditches dry and the only water coming from stored tanks and from a few small-capacity groundwater wells, Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) continues to ask customers to conserve water to ensure there is enough for drinking, basic sanitation, and fire protection until repairs are complete. PG&E says crews will then “follow the multi-day process of inspections and returning water to the canal and flumes one section at a time to ensure that we are protecting the county’s vital water resource.”

The 14-mile canal runs between Lyons Reservoir and the Phoenix Penstock and provides drinking water to 95% of Tuolumne County, according to TUD.