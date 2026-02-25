Work Continues Repairing Damaged Tuolumne Main Canal

Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E is providing an update on efforts to repair storm damage to the Tuolumne Main Canal.

As of this morning, the company has 75 workers focused on canal repairs.

Forecasted heavy rain on Tuesday failed to materialize, allowing crews to make progress with tree removals and some of the initial repairs.

Flume repair materials arrived on site yesterday and will be flown by helicopter to the repair areas today.

Throughout Monday and Tuesday, the 101 trees that were in contact with the canal were removed along the A Flume, I Flume, and along the canal between Lyons Reservoir and Carbonis. From Carbonis to the Phoenix Forebay, about 40% of the 146 trees have been removed.

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to ratify a local State of Emergency Declaration on Thursday morning related to storm damage, notably because of the Tuolumne Main Canal. It is unclear when all of the repairs will be completed.

Tuolumne Utilities District customers are asked to conserve water until further notice.

The 14-mile canal between Lyons Reservoir and the Phoenix Penstock provides drinking water to 95% of Tuolumne County, according to TUD. Due to the significant damage from the storms, PG&E reduced, and then ultimately stopped, flows to the canal due to fallen trees and heavy snowfall that would have prompted the canal to overflow.

We will pass along more information about the repair work as it becomes available.