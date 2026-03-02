Bret Harte and Columbia College Basketball Teams Find Weekend Success

Angels Camp, CA — The Bret Harte boys and girls basketball teams are moving on to the state playoffs, and Columbia College’s playoff run continues.

On Saturday, the Bret Harte boys basketball team, in triple overtime, defeated Argonaut to claim the CIF Sac Joaquin Section Division V title. The final score, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, was 85-83. Following the win, the Bull Frogs, who are 30-1, were moved to the larger school Division IV for the upcoming state playoffs. Bret Harte is the 14th seed and will face 3rd seeded Enterprise in the opening round in Redding on March 3.

The Bret Harte girls finished second in the CIF Sac Joaquin Section tournament, falling to Faith Christian 52-38 in the championship, but still received the two seed in the Division IV state playoffs. The Lady Bullfrogs will be at home on March 3 against the 15th-seeded Orland.

Columbia College was also victorious in the second round of the California Community College Men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, defeating Consumnes College, 67-65. The Claim Jumpers will now face San Francisco City College in the third round on Saturday.