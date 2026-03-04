Groveland Community Meeting Focused On Fire Funding And Services

Groveland, CA — The Groveland Community Services District is hosting a meeting next week focused on fire services, related funding, and fire insurance.

There will be presentations by Groveland Community Services District staff, CAL Fire Assistant Chief Nathan Gorham, and John Kiefer of Kiefer Insurance Agency.

Topics to be addressed include how fire protection and emergency response services are currently structured, factors impacting the services and funding, how fire services relate to local insurance availability and costs, and what the future may hold for the community.

The event is open to the public. It will be Tuesday, March 10, from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, at the Groveland Community Resilience Center on Ferretti Road.

There is also a virtual option to listen only via Zoom. Click here for more information.