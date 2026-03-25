Mariposa County Gets More Modern Firefighting Capabilities

Mariposa County, CA – Mariposa County is getting state-of-the-art support to fight blazes as the fire season approaches.

Calling it a significant step forward in modernizing its fleet, the Mariposa County Fire Department has two new Type 6 fire engines, pictured in the image box, ready to roll at the beginning of next month. These 4-wheel drive trucks feature “pump-and-roll” capability while carrying 150–400 gallons of water and 12+ gallons of foam. The engines are part of the county’s ongoing strategy to strengthen emergency response capabilities across the county.

“Type 6 engines are highly versatile and well-suited for the diverse terrain and wildfire risks found throughout Mariposa County,” stated fire officials. “Their addition to the existing fleet will significantly improve operational capacity and the department’s overall ability to respond to fires, medical emergencies, and rescue incidents.”

The engines are slated to begin service on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Engine 621 has been assigned to Mid Pines Station #21, and engine 622 to Mariposa Station #22.

According to fire officials, investments like these help ensure firefighters have the proper tools they need to respond quickly and effectively protect the lives and property of residents. They added, “These new engines will play an important role in strengthening emergency services and supporting the firefighters who serve our community every day.”