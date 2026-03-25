Tuolumne Man Handcuffed For Robbery

Sonora, CA – A fight over a cell phone ended with a Tuolumne man being arrested for robbery after investigators say he lied about having the device.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to a report of a physical altercation at a residence on the 18000 block of Lime Rock Drive in Sonora. When they arrived, they learned the dispute was over a cannabis vape pen and claims made by both sides. Sheriff’s officials report that the father of one of those involved in the fight, 49-year-old Robert Phillip Burciaga, showed up and demanded the vape pen be returned or paid for, while threatening to harm whoever had it. That person was on the phone with dispatch when investigators say Burciaga grabbed the phone and said he would take it as payment before fleeing in his vehicle.

Deputies pulled Burciaga over just down the street and detained him. He denied having the cellphone, but it was tracked to his location. He consented to a vehicle search, and the stolen cell phone was found inside. Burciaga was arrested for robbery and posted $50,000 bail. Sheriff’s officials also reported that an unidentified female juvenile was arrested for battery.