Nevada Man Wielding Knifed Arrested

Sonora, CA—A frightening scene for shoppers at a local business as a man was yelling while driving wildly in the store’s parking lot, armed with a knife.

On Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 8:56 a.m., a 911 call to the Sonora Police Department reported a male in a green Toyota Camry driving erratically near the Sonora Walmart in the Crossroads Shopping Center at 1101 Sanguinetti Road. Minutes later, the same caller advised that the male had returned and was “driving into oncoming traffic, holding a large knife in his hand, and threatening the caller.”

Once on scene, officers caught up with the driver and identified him as 44-year-old Joseph Briggs from Nevada. He was arrested for felony threats with intent to terrorize.