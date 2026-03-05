Calaveras Community Foundation Welcomes New Board Member

Angels Camp, CA — Skye Ruggieri has been appointed to the Calaveras Community Foundation Board of Directors.

Ruggieri is an 18 year resident of the county, first residing in Murphys, and over the past four years in Greenhorn Creek.

She has over 23 years of experience as a real estate professional and two decades of interior design experience. In addition to her real estate career, Ruggieri is a passionate caterer with Lila & Sage Catering Co. in Murphys.

“I am beyond excited that Skye has joined the board,” said CCF Board President Bernadette Cattaneo. “I’ve known her personally for over a decade, and she’s a truly inspirational human being, full of energy, hard-working, and most of all has a love for everything Calaveras County.”

Ruggieri said she was first introduced to the Calaveras Community Foundation during a scholarship night honoring local students, including her daughter Zoe, a graduate of Bret Harte High School and now a freshman at Santa Clara University. She describes the evening as inspiring, reflecting the strength and generosity of a community investing in its future leaders.

“It was incredible to witness our community rally behind its students,” Ruggieri shared. “I’m honored to join the Board and support the Foundation’s mission in a meaningful way.”

The Calaveras Community Foundation is a nonprofit public benefit organization dedicated to building charitable resources and providing leadership to address community needs. The Foundation has supported the local community for the past 26 years with grants, scholarships, and assistance totaling over $3.7 million.