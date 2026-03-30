Sonora Council Will Vote On Housing Subdivision Extension

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will hold a special meeting tonight to discuss the proposed continuation of a development agreement that includes 46 residential housing lots and required subdivision improvements near the intersection of Shaws Flat Road and Roble Road.

The tentative map for the Cuesta Heights Subdivision was first approved by city leaders back in 2008, and the project was first delayed due to issues like the economic slowdown, and later the COVID pandemic. At today’s meeting, at 5 pm, the council will hold a public hearing on extending the agreement with the developer, SV100, by another seven years.

The project covers approximately 20 acres and is planned to occur in three phases. It does not make any changes to the existing tentative map.

Today’s 5 pm meeting at City Hall is open to the public. No other items are on the agenda.