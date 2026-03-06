Rolling Out Savings With Free Tire Disposal In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA—This weekend, Tuolumne County Public Works is rolling out savings for residents, as they can get rid of old unwanted tires.

The Tuolumne County 2026 Tire Amnesty Events, offering free tire disposal, will take place on Saturday, March 7th, and Saturday, September 5th, 2026, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Greater Valley Conservation Corps, 14993 Camage Avenue, in Sonora.

Public works officials provided these key guidelines:

Residents are permitted to recycle up to nine car or passenger truck tires, per California law.

Tires must be off the rim and have a diameter of less than 40 inches.

No tractor-trailer or tractor tires.

No commercial or business tires.

The event is being hosted by the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division and sponsored by Tuolumne County Solid Waste and the Greater Valley Conservation Corps. For questions or additional information, contact the Greater Valley Conservation Corps at (209) 588-8992 or the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division at (209) 533-5588.