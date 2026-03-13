Calaveras County Cleans Up With State Funding

Sacramento, CA—Caltrans has allocated $25 million for cleanup programs in counties across the state, including nearly $300,000 allocated to Calaveras County.

Calaveras County recently received $299,608 for its Clean Calaveras Project 10, which involves installing new litter prevention signs in areas chosen based on community input to help maintain roads and parks. According to state road officials, the funds will support 90 local projects to improve lives and communities by aiding litter and graffiti removal efforts throughout California. Caltrans highlighted this major initiative under Governor Gavin Newsom, dedicating all of this year’s funding to benefit underserved communities.

“These grants do more than fund cleanups; they’re investments in people and provide hope and opportunity,” said Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy. “By partnering with local agencies and workforce development organizations, we’re investing in our under-resourced communities by creating jobs, restoring pride, and demonstrating that caring for our neighborhoods means caring for each other.”

CCEP offers competitive funding to support trash collection and beautification projects on publicly owned rights-of-way. Besides garbage and graffiti removal, a key aspect of this initiative is creating job opportunities through collaborations with workforce development groups. These pathways connect justice-impacted individuals, homeless populations, at-risk youth, and others to meaningful job training and paid transitional employment.

The grants will also fund public education and anti-littering campaigns across the state to help communities qualify as Clean California. State road officials noted, “The overall Clean California effort in District 10, which includes Calaveras County, has collected over 42,464 cubic yards of litter in its first year, demonstrating a significant commitment to cleaning up regional highways.”