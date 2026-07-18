Sizzling Temps Have Calaveras Humane Society Warning Of Heat Stroke

Angels Camp, CA—With the recent triple-digit temperatures, the Calaveras Humane Society is warning dog owners that it does not take long for animals to overheat.

The Calaveras Humane Society says that heat stroke in dogs is a life-threatening medical emergency, especially in vehicles. A vehicle can quickly reach a temperature that puts a pet at risk, even on cooler days, even if the car is left in the shade or the windows are cracked. Research found that the temperature inside a vehicle can rise about 20 degrees Fahrenheit in just 10 minutes, and almost 30 degrees in 20 minutes. In one hour, your vehicle’s interior temperature can be more than 40 degrees higher than the outside temperature.

Other causes may include:

Exercising strenuously, especially in hot, humid weather

Being brachycephalic dogs, such as a Bulldog, Pug, or Pekinese, these breeds have short muzzles and often have predisposing respiratory issues, such as laryngeal collapse or tracheal collapse, that do not allow proper panting and breathing.

Being overweight or possessing thick or dark fur

View heatstroke symptoms listed in the graphic found in the image box. The Calaveras County Humane Society provided these steps to take for heat stroke:

Immediately move your dog to a cool, shaded area or an air-conditioned car.

Wet their fur with cool (not icy) water, particularly on their paw pads and belly, and point a fan at them to encourage evaporation.

Seek veterinary care immediately.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, “The prognosis for a dog that has suffered from heatstroke depends on how quickly and effectively the treatment is administered. If caught early and treated promptly, many dogs can recover completely. However, severe cases can result in lasting damage to organs like the kidneys, liver, heart, and brain, or even death.”