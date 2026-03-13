California Gas Prices Spike 55 Cents In A Week

Sonora, CA — The price to fill up at the gas pumps in California continues to rise as both the conflict in the Middle East and the transition to summer blend have sent prices higher.

The price of a barrel of crude oil has surpassed $100 multiple times in recent days due to the ongoing overseas conflict.

The state is also in the process of switching from the winter blend fuel to the more environmentally friendly, but more expensive to produce, summer blend. Gas stations must make the switch by April 1st, but due to supply logistics, production starts earlier.

AAA reports that the price of a gallon of regular unleaded increased 55 cents over the past week, to $5.36. The national average increased 25 cents to $3.59.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows that regular unleaded is selling in Tuolumne County from $4.81 to $5.45. In Calaveras County, it ranges from $4.99 to $5.45. In Oakdale, the prices are between $4.97 and $6.59.

“Gas prices typically climb during springtime as gasoline demand rises and summer-blend gasoline production begins,” said Doug Johnson, AAA Northern California spokesperson. “The last time the national average made a similar weekly jump was back in March of 2022 during the start of the Russia/Ukraine conflict.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.29 million b/d to 9.24 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 253.1 million barrels to 249.5 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.9 million barrels per day.