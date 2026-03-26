Newsom Issues “Final Warning” to Oakdale, Others, Over Lack Of Housing Element

OAKDALE, CA – The City of Oakdale is one of 15 California communities facing a “final warning” from Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration for failing to comply with state housing rules.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the Governor’s office issued Notices of Violation through the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). State officials say Oakdale and the other named jurisdictions have failed to adopt a certified “housing element”—a long-term plan that demonstrates how a city will meet the housing needs of residents at all income levels.

Newsom says, “I’m disappointed on behalf of the state and the people of California that after years of effort, we still have communities that aren’t meeting the needs of their residents. There’s no carve-out here. No community gets a pass when it comes to addressing homelessness or creating more housing access. We’ll keep pushing forward by enforcing the law, fighting NIMBY actions, and holding local governments accountable, because every Californian deserves a place to call home.”

Under California law, every city must submit a housing plan to the state for review. These plans are intended to address the housing crisis by ensuring enough land is zoned for affordable and market-rate units. According to the Governor’s office, Oakdale and the others have 30 days to respond to the Notice of Violation. Failure to secure a path toward compliance within 60 days will result in a referral to the California Attorney General for a potential lawsuit.

Oakdale is joined on the violation list by several other Central Valley neighbors, including Patterson, Turlock, Escalon, Atwater, and Merced County.