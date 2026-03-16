Tuolumne County Supervisors To Hold Annual Workshop Meetings

Sonora, CA — The supervisors in Tuolumne County will spend two days this week reviewing the county’s budget, operations, and priorities.

The board annually holds a multi-day workshop during the first quarter of the year. Department heads and other staff members also take part in the meetings. They are open to the public and will be held this Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 9 am, in the board meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.

The meetings have more of a relaxed setting than typical Tuesday meetings and are designed to lay out goals and priorities for the new year.