Schumer: Trump’s War Is Skyrocketing Costs And Endangering American Lives

Senate Minority Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke yesterday on the Senate floor slamming Donald Trump for the increased costs Americans face due to Trump’s military actions in the Middle East.

Schumer was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“The Senate’s prayers are with the families of the six servicemembers killed in a plane crash late last week in Iraq. Thirteen U.S. servicemembers have now been killed. We hold them all in our hearts, as well as everyone killed and injured in the Middle East, as well as their families.

The war Donald Trump promised would be over quickly is now entering its third week, and there is no end in sight.

Iran is fully exerting its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil prices surging across the globe.

Brent crude is once again above $100 a barrel. Right now, gas is $3.70 at the pump. Oil executives told the White House last week no matter what happens next, prices are likely to rise even higher in the weeks ahead.

So what is Donald Trump’s plan to bring this economic pain to an end? Sadly America, he does not have one. It’s something different every day. No plan, no follow-through.

If you listened to his press conference earlier today, it was obvious: Donald Trump is flailing. Donald Trump claimed he predicted long ago that the Strait of Hormuz would be used as a weapon. Well, if that is true, then he has done a terrible job planning in advance for how to stop it from being used as a weapon and he continues to do a terrible job containing the damage that is now occurring.

Trump today also claimed “They want to make a deal. They are talking to our people.” And then moments later he said “All their leaders are dead. We don’t even know who we are dealing with.”

Well, which one is it? Is it that the leaders want to make a deal, or we don’t know who the leaders are? If you can say that, those two contradictory things, within the same few minutes, something is dramatically wrong, and it is, with Donald Trump.

Does Donald Trump know who he is talking to or not? Are talks even happening? The commander in chief seems totally lost and in over his head.

Donald Trump now claims that other countries are going to help the United States clear the Strait of Hormuz, and bashed our own allies for voicing hesitation about putting troops in harm’s way. But so far, no country has publicly said it would step up.

Now, Donald Trump even says his administration has been asking China to help us out in the Strait of Hormuz. China. Are you kidding me? Relying on China to get us out of the mess Donald Trump created? They’re not going to do that—fat chance they’ll do that.

Donald Trump created a mess in the Middle East, and he clearly has no plan for how to end it. And that is a huge problem for our country. War, unneeded, unnecessary, endless war.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.