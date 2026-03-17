Storm Cleanup To Close Section Of Main Thoroughfare In Calaveras County

Arnold, CA—Storm cleanup work will impact traffic in the Arnold area of Calaveras County, as a section of a main thoroughfare will be closed this week.

Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, county road crews will be clearing debris left behind by a recent winter storm system on Moran Road. The closure to through traffic is between Lighting Lane and Love Creek Road, south of Highway 4. The work runs through Friday, March 20, 2026.

According to county road officials, crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until complete). They added, “Please be advised that there will be significant heavy-truck activity in the area during these hours. Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly.”

Travelers are asked to use the designated detour route and follow the onsite personnel’s instructions. For any questions regarding this construction work, contact Public Works at (209) 754-6401.