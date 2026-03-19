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GOP Leader Flora Recognizes Oakdale Mayor As Woman Of The Year

By B.J. Hansen
Cherilyn Bairos escorted by Heath Flora

Cherilyn Bairos escorted by Heath Flora

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Sacramento, CA — Cherilyn Bairos, who is the Mayor of Oakdale and also the CEO of the Oakdale Chamber of Commerce, was recognized by Assembly Republican Leader Heath Flora as the 2026 Woman of the Year in his district.

Assembly District 9 covers regional communities like Copperopolis, La Grange, Oakdale, and various other surrounding valley communities.

Flora says, “Cherilyn Bairos, a lifelong Oakdale resident, serves proudly as Mayor of Oakdale and CEO of the Oakdale Chamber of Commerce. Guided by her belief that her job is not to govern Oakdale, but to serve it, she champions local businesses, fosters community connection, and works tirelessly to help her hometown thrive. I was honored to name her the 2026 Woman of the Year for my Assembly District.”

Bairos was recognized this week at a special ceremony at the state capitol.

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