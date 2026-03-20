Catheys Valley Woman Arrested For Animal Neglect

Animal control officer inside the home where more than 30 dogs and a cat were living—MCSACO photo

Catheys Valley, CA—A Catheys Valley home was raided, and investigators discovered what they called “one of the worst animal hoarding cases” with more than 30 dogs inside the home in Mariposa County.

The case began in September of 2025 after a concerned citizen reported “many, many” dogs locked inside a residence and living in unsanitary conditions to the sheriff’s office animal control (ACO). That started a months-long inquiry, with ACO staff making repeated trips to the house to investigate while also offering services and help to the woman, Elizabeth Lopez-Calderon.

As ACO officials continued in their attempts to intervene via phone calls, emails, and in-person visits, they stated that Lopez-Calderon was hesitant to accept aid or “engage with the inquiry in any significant way.” With all their efforts exhausted, they secured a search warrant for the property at 2679 Hwy 140, space #22, near Hornitos Road.

On Tuesday (3/17/26), animal control officers raided the residence, discovering a horrific scene: a total of 36 dogs and one cat inside the home, all living in “extremely unsanitary and unacceptable conditions.” As photos, like the one to the right, show, there was so much garbage, piles of clothes, and other items covering the floor that officers barely had room to walk in the house. The animals were rescued and immediately given veterinary care.

Lopez-Calderon was arrested on several animal abuse charges, along with being drunk in public and resisting arrest.