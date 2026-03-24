Tuolumne Supervisors Take Step Toward Moving OES To Sheriff’s Department

Sonora, CA — Following a discussion that lasted over an hour, the Board of Supervisors in Tuolumne County voted 3-2 to give staff direction to investigate moving the county’s Office of Emergency Services to the sheriff’s office, and develop a corresponding change to the ordinance code.

The OES division is currently under the County Administrator’s Office.

County staff indicated that there is a 50-50 split regarding whether rural counties have OES departments under the sheriff’s office or as a standalone entity or in another division. Neighboring Calaveras County recently moved it back to the sheriff’s office after having it as a standalone division. Calaveras officials cited the revolving door of OES Directors and having more consistency if it is under the sheriff’s office, overseen by an elected official.

Right as today’s discussion began, Supervisor Ryan Campbell proposed tabling the item to a later meeting because the OES Assistant Director Dore Bietz and the county’s fire chief were away at a conference. Supervisor Jaron Brandon seconded Campbell’s idea.

District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk, who brought the proposal forward, said it is something he has been looking into over the past year and a half, and indicated he was in favor of continuing the discussion today. The vote to table the conversation failed, 2-3.

When questioned about funding impacts, CAO Roger Root noted that OES has a roughly $211,000 budget (when fully staffed), and that theoretically wouldn’t change if it is moved to the sheriff’s office. He was also asked about whether the Assistant Director Bietz had expressed her stance on the potential change, and Root noted that he had earlier shared with the board of supervisors three pages of concerns that she wrote regarding it (indicating that she is opposed).

Arguments in support of the change voiced by people at today’s meeting ranged from having better oversight of OES and an ability for the sheriff’s office to cross-train employees to fill the roles. Opponents argued that if something isn’t broke, why fix it, and praised the recent work of OES.

Sheriff David Vasquez said he wasn’t there to advocate for or against the idea, but noted that he has received concerns brought to him about a desire to have more oversight of OES. He expressed a willingness to work with the board to find the best solution for the community.

The final vote to move forward and seriously explore the possibility of moving OES to the sheriff’s office was 3-2, with Supervisors Kirk, Griefer and Mike Holland in support, and Brandon and Campbell opposed.